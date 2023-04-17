ADVERTISEMENT

College Student Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in UP's Jalaun, One Arrested

Locals tried to catch the assailants but they managed to escape. However, they left the gun at the spot.

The Quint
Published
Crime
1 min read
A 22-year-old college student was allegedly shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun on Monday, 17 April.

The deceased, Roshini Ahirwar, was returning from Ram Lakhan Patel Mahavidyalaya college after giving her BA exam, when two men approached her and shot her in the head with a countrymade pistol.

Locals tried to catch the assailants but they managed to escape. However, they left the gun at the location of the crime.

"Roshni had gone to the college for an exam. At around 11:30 am while she was on her way back, the motorcycle-borne men shot her in the head and fled," said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police, Jalaun.

He further said that a man, Raj Ahirwar, has been arrested in connection with the incident after Roshni's parents filed a complaint against him. The investigation is still underway.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Topics:  Crime   Jalaun 

