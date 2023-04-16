'Idol for Aspiring Thieves': Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! Fame Bunty Chor Arrested

Five hundred burglaries, 15 years in jail, a countrywide police chase, and a blockbuster Hindi feature film based on his shenanigans – these are just some of the many feathers in the cap of the (in)famous 'superthief' Bunty chor or Devinder Singh who inspired the 2008 Dibakar Banerjee film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! starring Abhay Deol.

A 'renowned' thief who completed a 10-year jail term in Kerala in March 2023, Bunty was arrested again on Friday, 14 April, by the Delhi Police from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

Bunty also made an appearance on the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss in 2010. Since 1993, the 53-year-old has been arrested at least six times by police forces across India and has been convicted thrice.

Less than a month after he walked out of jail, Bunty was arrested again. The Quint finds out why and how.