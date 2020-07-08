Court Grants Bail to Malaysian Nationals in Tablighi Jamaat Case

In April, the home ministry had blacklisted 960 foreigners and cancelled their visas after finding out that they were involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities, which were in violation of their visa conditions.

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation had become a national concern as it had emerged to be a hotspot for coronavirus cases, with hundreds of people who attended the meet testing positive and later travelling to various parts of the country.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI, Bar and Bench & Scroll.in.)