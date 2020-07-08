Court Grants Bail to Malaysian Nationals in Tablighi Jamaat Case
The court granted bail on the personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.
Delhi's Saket Court has granted bail to 122 Malaysian nationals who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in March, news agencyANI reported on Tuesday, 7 July.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted relief to the foreigners on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000, as per news agency PTI.
According to the report, they also filed applications for plea bargaining, which was listed before Metropolitan Magistrate Siddharth Malik for 8 July for early disposal of the petitions.
Earlier last week, the Supreme Court, while hearing a petition filed by 34 foreign nationals challenging the Centre’s decision to blacklist over 3,000 of them from travelling to India for 10 years, said that all blacklisted foreign nationals can make individual representations before concerned authorities, Bar and Bench reported.
According to a Scroll.in report, during the hearing, the foreign nationals requested the court to deport them, saying they had not harmed national security.
In April, the home ministry had blacklisted 960 foreigners and cancelled their visas after finding out that they were involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities, which were in violation of their visa conditions.
The Tablighi Jamaat congregation had become a national concern as it had emerged to be a hotspot for coronavirus cases, with hundreds of people who attended the meet testing positive and later travelling to various parts of the country.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI, Bar and Bench & Scroll.in.)
