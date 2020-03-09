Coronavirus to Cause 1st Annual Decline in Oil Use in Decade: IEA

The world is set for its first annual decline in oil consumption in more than a decade due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the IEA (International Energy Agency) said on Monday, 9 March.

In its latest report – which did not take into account an oil price war after Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to agree to continue production cuts – the IEA chopped its current demand forecast by 1.1 million barrels per day (mbd) in its base case scenario as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.