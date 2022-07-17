Congress Questions PM's Absence at All-Party Meeting Before Monsoon Session

An all-party meeting called by the government ahead of the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament, was held on Sunday, 17 July, with leaders from across the political spectrum attending it.

The government was represented by senior Union Minister Rajnath Singh, deputy leader of the Lok Sabha, his cabinet colleague and BJP's leader in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Leaders from almost all parties, including Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Jairam Ramesh, DMK's TR Baalu and Tiruchi Siva, Trinamool Congress' Sudeep Bandyopadhyay and NCP's Sharad Pawar were present at the meeting.

Biju Janata Dal's Pinaki Misra, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party's Vijaysai Reddy and Midhun Reddy, Telangana Rashtra Samithi's Keshav Rao and Nama Nageshwar Rao, Rashtriya Janata Dal's AD Singh and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut were also present in the meeting.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present at the meeting, causing the Opposition to raise questions on his absence, calling it ‘unparliamentary.’

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticised his absence, to which Union Minister Pralhad Joshi retaliated by asking Congress how many times Manmohan Singh had attended the all-party meeting.