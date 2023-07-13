Chhattisgarh CM Chairs Cabinet Meet, Approves Changes to Industrial Policy

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel chaired a Cabinet meeting at his residential office on Wednesday, 12 July, in which he approved proposed amendments to the industrial policy of the state in order to foster industrial development.
The Cabinet also approved the allotment of open land with the aim of supporting the project-affected people of Rakhi village, in accordance with their eligibility. This decision aligns with the rehabilitation scheme of the Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Development Authority, said a press release by the state government.
CM Baghel's Cabinet also made the decision to grant settlement 'patta' to eligible families residing in 12 villages of Layer-1, who currently occupy land owned by the Nava Raipur Atal Municipal Development Authority. This measure aims to regularise their occupancy within the prescribed limits.
Key Decisions at Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Cabinet
A press release by the Chhattisgarh government highlighted the Cabinet decisions approved by the cabinet on Tuesday.
Here are the four important decisions by the Cabinet:
1. The Cabinet has approved the draft of the Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill-2023 regarding the presentation of the first supplementary estimate for 2023–24.
2. The Cabinet has announced different types of exemptions, grants, and concessions for setting up industries in various sectors of the state. To encourage large, mega, and ultra-mega industries, the Cabinet has decided to include "Special Investment Promotion Package Implementation Rules-2019" under the Industrial Policy 2019–24.
3. Chhattisgarh's Cabinet approved the proposal for amendments to promote industrial activities, including exemptions from electricity, stamp duty, 'mandi fees, special investment incentive packages for closed and sick industries in the state, transport grants, and the inclusion of a vehicle scrapping policy in the Industrial Policy 2019–24.
4. The Cabinet has decided to provide relaxation in the land allotted to the Chhattisgarhi Brahmin community in district Bilaspur.
