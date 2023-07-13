Chhattisgarh CM Chairs Cabinet Meet, Approves Changes to Industrial Policy

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel chaired a Cabinet meeting at his residential office on Wednesday, 12 July, in which he approved proposed amendments to the industrial policy of the state in order to foster industrial development.

The Cabinet also approved the allotment of open land with the aim of supporting the project-affected people of Rakhi village, in accordance with their eligibility. This decision aligns with the rehabilitation scheme of the Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Development Authority, said a press release by the state government.