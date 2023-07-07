PM Modi Begins 4-State Tour With Chhattisgarh, Meets CM Bhupesh Baghel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his four-state tour on Friday, 7 July, starting with Chhattisgarh.
PM Modi was received in Raipur by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Governor Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan at Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla helipad. CM Baghel welcomed him by presenting him with a floral bouquet.
CM Baghel presented a souvenir to PM Modi, which included a specially handcrafted 'Angvastram' by the weavers of Chhattisgarh and a basket of millet-based products.
The event with PM Modi was at the Science College Ground in Raipur, where he laid the foundation stone for five National Highway projects.
In his speech, however, PM Modi slammed the Congress on a variety of issues.
To this, CM Baghel took to Twitter to say that PM Modi brought the "wind of lies" as soon as he came.
"State BJP leaders were constantly misleading the farmers that paddy is procured with central money. You are the Prime Minister; you know the truth, but you also lied. This is the biggest lie in the name of farmers: that the Centre takes 80 percent of the state's paddy procurement," tweeted CM Baghel.
"The BJP's never-fulfilled promise of 'Rs 2,100 a quintal' and 'bonus' is well remembered by the farmers. They also know what the Congress government is doing for them. Now no one can mislead the farmers of Chhattisgarh, not you too," he further added.
While sharing his address, CM Baghel expressed joy at the Prime Minister's visit to Chhattisgarh. The Prime Minister met with the minister on various platforms and in NITI Aayog meetings.
Baghel emphasised that while they make demands, they do not want to repeat them. He emphasised that, as a newly formed state, they should continue receiving maximum assistance.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)