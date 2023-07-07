PM Modi Begins 4-State Tour With Chhattisgarh, Meets CM Bhupesh Baghel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his four-state tour on Friday, 7 July, starting with Chhattisgarh.

PM Modi was received in Raipur by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Governor Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan at Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla helipad. CM Baghel welcomed him by presenting him with a floral bouquet.

CM Baghel presented a souvenir to PM Modi, which included a specially handcrafted 'Angvastram' by the weavers of Chhattisgarh and a basket of millet-based products.

The event with PM Modi was at the Science College Ground in Raipur, where he laid the foundation stone for five National Highway projects.