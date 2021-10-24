J&K: Civilian Killed in Cross-Firing in Shopian
The slain man has been identified as a local apple seller from Bijbehara.
A civilian was killed during cross-firing between Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and militants in Babapora in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, 24 October, Shopian police said.
"Terrorists has attacked a a Naka party of 178 Bn, CRPF at Babapora, Shopian. CRPF retaliated the fire and during cross firing one unidentified person got killed. Further details are being ascertained," Shopian police said in a tweet.
NDTV identified the slain man as a local apple seller, Shahid Ajaz, who was shot at near a security force camp.
The death comes two weeks after Parvez Ahmed was killed in Anantnag on 7 October after the CRPF personnel had opened fire "in self-defence" after the vehicle Parvez was travelling in, didn't stop at the security checkpoint despite being signalled to do so.
There has been a spate of civilian killings in Kashmir in the month of October. Till now, 11 civilians, including migrant labourers, have been killed in the union territory.
Meanwhile union Home Minister Amit Shah is currently on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, which began on 23 October.
