COVID-19: 99 New Cases in China in a Day, Highest in Recent Weeks

The coronavirus cases are on the rise as hundreds of Chinese nationals held up in different countries where the COVID-19 outbreak is prevalent have returned home with the help of Chinese government.

Those returnees are being screened before shifting them to 14-day quarantine facilities. The NHC said the overall death toll remained at 3,339 in the country with no new fatalities reported on Saturday. Two new domestically transmitted cases were also reported, both in Heilongjiang Province bordering Russia, it said.

Saturday also saw 49 new suspected cases, all imported ones, reported on the mainland.