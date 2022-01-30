Chidambaram: Cong, NCP & Shiv Sena still Friends, But Won't Contesting Together
The Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP failed to reach a "meeting point" and will not contest the Goa polls together.
The Congress party, Shiv Sena and National Congress Party failed to reach a "meeting point" to form a coalition and contest the upcoming state assembly elections in Goa, P Chidambaram told PTI on Sunday. However these parties will continue to "remain friends".
The congress party in Goa has still not announced a Chief Ministerial candidate yet.
He also said that a contest in Goa polls is still "between the Congress (plus Goa Forward Party) and the BJP and we will be able to win a simple majority".
The Shiv Sena and the NCP had announced that they would be contesting the elections in Goa together.
“We tried. They made certain proposals. We made certain proposals. Unfortunately, there was no meeting point. I acknowledge that both sides had compulsions and despite our best efforts we could not find a meeting point. Nevertheless, we are friends and will remain friends. After the elections, we will continue to explore opportunities to work together with NCP and Shiv Sena."P Chidambaram, former finance minister and senior congress leader
On TMC and Congress Alliance
The Congress has so far forged no ties with the TMC in Goa. When asked about this, Chidambaram told the PTI that he is unable to understand the TMC's position.
"They entered Goa a few months ago and my distinguished friend, Mamata ji, declared in Goa that TMC had formed an alliance and any other party was welcome to join their alliance. The General Secretary of TMC declared that TMC will contest all 40 seats. Then, they lured Mr Luizinho Faleiro, Congress MLA, to the TMC," Chidambaram said.
"On December 24, TMC's Vice President met me and suggested that the two parties should work together in Goa. I agreed to convey the suggestion to our leadership, and I promptly did," he said.P Chidambaram, former finance minister and senior congress leader
However, the TMC did not stop poaching our leaders, sarpanches, he said, stating Vasco and Marmugao, as examples.
"I received no instructions from our leadership to hold talks with TMC. I am sure our leadership had taken into account all the facts and circumstances. As far as I was concerned, the matter rested there," Chidambaram said.
