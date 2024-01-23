ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Chhattisgarh R-Day Tableau To Showcase Bastar’s Muria Darbar Tribal Tradition

Chhattisgarh's tableau showcases the 600-year-old tribal tradition of community decision-making in Bastar.

Chhattisgarh's 'Bastar Ki Adim Jan Sansad: Muria Darbar' tableau was displayed at the National Theatre in New Delhi on Monday, 22 January, ahead of the Republic Day parade on 26 January.

The tableau was praised for showcasing the tribal society's democratic consciousness since primitive times.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the team responsible for creating the tableau, stating that the theme was important for tribal society and will acquaint the world with their democratic traditions.

The 'Bastar Ki Adim Jan Sansad: Muria Darbar' tableau that will be a part of the Republic Day parade at New Delhi's Kartavya Path, features Muria-Darbar and Limau-Raja, part of the Bastar-Dussehra tradition from Jagdalpur.

The tableau features terracotta crafts, symbolising people's power, and showcases the cultural development in Bastar.

Chhattisgarh's tableau also showcases the 600-year-old tribal tradition of community decision-making in Bastar, a district in Chhattisgarh.

Topics:  Delhi   Republic Day   Chhattisgarh Tribals 

