Chhattisgarh R-Day Tableau To Showcase Bastar’s Muria Darbar Tribal Tradition

Chhattisgarh's 'Bastar Ki Adim Jan Sansad: Muria Darbar' tableau was displayed at the National Theatre in New Delhi on Monday, 22 January, ahead of the Republic Day parade on 26 January.

The tableau was praised for showcasing the tribal society's democratic consciousness since primitive times.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the team responsible for creating the tableau, stating that the theme was important for tribal society and will acquaint the world with their democratic traditions.