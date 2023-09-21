‘Chhattisgarh Govt Will Help Women Achieve Self-Reliance’: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's government organised the 'Mahila Samriddhi Sammelan' on Thursday, 21 September which was attended by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. He emphasised the efforts being made to help women achieve self-reliance and employment by connecting them with self-help groups.
The state government allocated Rs 309.56 crore for welfare schemes and inaugurated various development projects, including high-level bridges, rural and urban roads, healthcare infrastructure, and school-college buildings.
Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo highlighted the importance of women, and the need for equal rights for both men and women in Chhattisgarh.
List Of Achievements By Chhattisgarh Govt
CM Baghel stressed on the significant role women play in Chhattisgarh, highlighting their position in society and family.
"Chhattisgarh operates with the cooperation of men and women. Our state has always maintained the tradition of giving women the same status as men."CM Bhupesh Baghel
Listing the work done by the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, CM Baghel said:
The government has made significant efforts to save people from economic recession during the pandemic, including ensuring ration card distribution and introducing the Bijli Bill Half Scheme.
The government made strenuous efforts to empower Mitanins and Aanganwadi workers, increasing their honorarium from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 in five years.
The Old Pension Scheme has been implemented, and the Dearness Allowance (DA) has been hiked.
Loans for self-help groups have been waived off, and women's groups have been given loans at three percent interest. The Kanya Vivah Yojana has also seen an increase in aid.
A severance package has been made for Anganbadi assistants.
Public holidays have been declared on local festivals, and the tradition of 'Bore Baasi' has been celebrated internationally.
The Statue of Chhattisgarh Mahtari has been installed in the collectorate premise, and Chhattisgarh has its own state song.
'Chhattisgarh Foundation Of Modern India': Priyanka Gandhi
"Chhattisgarh has laid the foundation of modern India. The people of the state have displayed exemplary hard work, dedication, and spirit. Chhattisgarh symbolises the nation's dream of entrepreneurship and self-reliance."Priyanka Gandhi, Congress General Secretary
At the gathering, Gandhi expressed pride in the hard work and dedication of women, highlighting the nation's entrepreneurship. She visited each stall and observed self-reliant women with immense confidence and smiles, showcasing the positive impact of the government on their lives.
Pointing at the initiatives of the Chhattisgarh government, she said:
The Chhattisgarh government is implementing various schemes to empower women, recognising them as the backbone of the country and crucial for the development and well-being of families and society.
The Bhupesh Baghel government is implementing schemes to empower women, with over 10 lakh women joining self-help groups and starting enterprises, contributing to the state's economic development.
The 'Dai Didi Clinic' initiative provides free healthcare services to women, while the Mahtari Jatan Yojana provides nutritious food for pregnant women.
Loans worth crores of rupees have been waived off for women's self-help groups.
The Mukhyamantri Noni Sashaktikaran Sahayta Yojana has significantly boosted women's empowerment.
The Mission Clean City project has also provided employment for thousands of women. These schemes are part of the Chhattisgarh government's vision to create a better present and future for all citizens.
Through the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Chhattisgarh farmers are receiving the highest paddy price in the country.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)