'Will Buy Paddy Upon BJP Govt Formation in Odisha': Chhattisgarh CM Sai

In a public rally held in Odisha on 16 May, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the BJP's resolution letter and stated that farmers in Odisha will receive Rs 3,100/quintal for their paddy, similar to Chhattisgarh.

CM Sai sought votes for BJP candidates in Balisankara, Bijepur, and Balangir Lok Sabha constituencies ahead of the upcoming elections.

While talking about the promises in the BJP's manifesto for Odisha, Sai mentioned that as soon as the BJP government was formed on 4 June, paddy will be purchased at the rate of Rs 3,100 per quintal.