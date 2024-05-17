'Will Buy Paddy Upon BJP Govt Formation in Odisha': Chhattisgarh CM Sai

In a public rally held in Odisha on 16 May, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the BJP's resolution letter and stated that farmers in Odisha will receive Rs 3,100/quintal for their paddy, similar to Chhattisgarh.
CM Sai sought votes for BJP candidates in Balisankara, Bijepur, and Balangir Lok Sabha constituencies ahead of the upcoming elections.
While talking about the promises in the BJP's manifesto for Odisha, Sai mentioned that as soon as the BJP government was formed on 4 June, paddy will be purchased at the rate of Rs 3,100 per quintal.
He also highlighted the BJP government's Mahtari Vandan Yojana in Chhattisgarh which provides Rs 1,000 each to over 70 lakh mothers and sisters in the first week of every month. "Similarly in Odisha, a lump sum of Rs 50,000 will be provided under the Subhadra Scheme to mothers and sisters upon the formation of a BJP government," Sai said.
Further addressing the gathering at Sundergarh, CM Sai spoke about the development work that was done when he was Union Minister of State for Steel, including opening a hospital in Telijhore village, building toilets, solar energy, and a large stage in Bargaon.
While in Bargarh, CM Sai criticised Naveen Patnaik's 24-year term in Odisha, claiming he failed to understand the needs of farmers, labourers, and the poor.
He questioned why the common man had not received any benefits from the Ayushman Bharat Scheme which was changed to the Biju Swasthya Yojana by the BJD government in Odisha.
