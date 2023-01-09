ADVERTISEMENT

'Lively, Sensitive': Tributes Pour In as 22-Yr-Old Journo Dies Fighting Dengue

Saradha U, a Chennai-based reporter with The News Minute, passed away on Sunday, 8 January.

The Quint
Published
News
2 min read
'Lively, Sensitive': Tributes Pour In as 22-Yr-Old Journo Dies Fighting Dengue
i

Saradha U, a 22-year-old Chennai-based reporter with The News Minute, passed away on Sunday, 8 January, after being hospitalised with dengue and typhoid.

A part of the organisation’s Flix & Features team, Saradha joined the organisation in 2021 and would write on cinema, critiquing it from the lens of gender and mental health, among many others. 

Also Read

Barbara Walters: First US Woman TV Anchor, Interviewed Indira Gandhi, Dies at 93

Barbara Walters: First US Woman TV Anchor, Interviewed Indira Gandhi, Dies at 93
ADVERTISEMENT

'Lively, Compassionate Person'

A trained singer, an aspiring comedian, Saradha was a “lively, compassionate person, full of ideas, and always ready to help teammates,” The News Minute wrote.

Dhanya Rajendran, Editor-in-Chief of the news organisation described the young journalist as "a lovely and calm person, a vibrant writer, soft spoken, and someone with a great sense of humour."

Her colleagues described her as a journalist with a "rare sensitivity," a mind beyond her years, and joyful young woman.

Saradha graduated in Journalism from Madras Christian College, and completed her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news

Topics:  The News Minute   Obituary   Saradha U 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×