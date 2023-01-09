'Lively, Sensitive': Tributes Pour In as 22-Yr-Old Journo Dies Fighting Dengue
Saradha U, a Chennai-based reporter with The News Minute, passed away on Sunday, 8 January.
Saradha U, a 22-year-old Chennai-based reporter with The News Minute, passed away on Sunday, 8 January, after being hospitalised with dengue and typhoid.
A part of the organisation’s Flix & Features team, Saradha joined the organisation in 2021 and would write on cinema, critiquing it from the lens of gender and mental health, among many others.
'Lively, Compassionate Person'
A trained singer, an aspiring comedian, Saradha was a “lively, compassionate person, full of ideas, and always ready to help teammates,” The News Minute wrote.
Dhanya Rajendran, Editor-in-Chief of the news organisation described the young journalist as "a lovely and calm person, a vibrant writer, soft spoken, and someone with a great sense of humour."
Her colleagues described her as a journalist with a "rare sensitivity," a mind beyond her years, and joyful young woman.
Saradha graduated in Journalism from Madras Christian College, and completed her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news
Topics: The News Minute Obituary Saradha U
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.