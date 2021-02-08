Maharashtra to Probe Tweets by Indian Celebs Post Rihanna Remark

Several celebrities including Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar tweeted with #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether, after pop singer Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg posted tweets backing the farmer protests.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has assured Congress' Sachin Sawant that the state Intelligence Department will conduct an inquiry and probe whether Sachin, Lata Mangeshkar and other famous celebrities were pressured to tweet in support of the Centre