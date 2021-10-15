CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Date Sheet on 18 Oct; Subjects Divided Into Major, Minor

As for minor subjects, CBSE has decided to group schools offering them, thus enabling the schools to conduct more than one paper in a day.

As per Indian Express, Term 2 papers will be held in March-April 2022, with exams including both short and long answer-type questions. The second term will also have exams with a two-hour duration, depending on the COVID-19 situation at the time.

Keeping in mind the winter season, the board also made the decision to delay the start time by an hour, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am.

Indian Express reported that according to CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, students would not be placed in the pass, compartment, and essential repeat categories after the first term.