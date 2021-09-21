Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party Projected To Win Elections: Reports

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals will win the Canadian election, as per a CBC News projection, Reuters reported. However, it was unclear if the Liberal Party would regain a majority in the parliament, which was Trudeau's objective, AFP reported. Several voters were still casting ballots, which could go on for hours, reported The New York Times.

According to Elections Canada, Liberals were leading in 146 electoral districts and only a small fraction of votes had been counted.

A party needs to win 170 seats to hold a majority in the House of Commons, which has a total of 338 seats.

The Liberals were leading in 113 parliamentary seats in Ontario and Quebec, which are the two most populous provinces and account for 199 seats alone.

In August, Trudeau had called for a snap election in hopes of securing a parliamentary majority. However, the early call had made the public unhappy.