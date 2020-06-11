Reacting to Pakistan's offer to help India in dealing with COVID-19 by sharing its cash transfer program, Anurag Srivastava, MEA spokesperson, said India's stimulus package ‘is as large as the GDP of Pakistan.’“Pakistan would do well to recall that they have a debt problem which covers 90 percent of their GDP. As far as India goes, our stimulus package is as large as the GDP of Pakistan,” Srivastava said, as per ANI.Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Thursday, 11 June, had said he is ready to offer help and share Pakistan's cash transfer program with India to help the country in tackling the ramifications of COVID-19 on the poor.India Flags Harassment of Diplomats in Pakistan: Should Pak Worry?Citing a report from The Express Tribune, he said, 34% of households across India will not be able to survive for more than a week without financial assistance."Our govt successfully transferred Rs 120 billion in 9 weeks to over 10 million families in a transparent manner to deal with the COVID-19 fallout on the poor," Khan said further.The report shared by neighboring country's PM, says,“Nearly 84% of Indian households is seeing decreases in income since the lockdown began. Nearly a third of all households will not be able to survive beyond a week without additional assistance.”It further says that these results are from a report prepared by experts at the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Chicago and the Mumbai-based Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE).In May, the government of India announced a Rs 20-lakh crore economic package to help the country deal with the pandemic. In addition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too announced Rs 1.7 lakh crore package for the poor.However, opposition parties have been demanding direct cash in the accounts of migrant workers.Dear Modi Govt, Marketing Reforms Are For Later. Farmers Need Cash We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.