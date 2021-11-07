'Call Emergency Meeting to Stop Stubble Burning': Delhi Environment Minister

With the lethal air quality in Delhi-NCR post Diwali – with levels of PM 2.5 ranging from 800-1700 microgram per metre cube – the city is concerned about the air it is breathing yet again.

And while the Diwali crackers have done their bit, the peak stubble burning that is delayed this year because of monsoons that stayed longer, is yet to come. And scientists fear that this might worsen the air quality further.

Given these developments, the Delhi environment minister, Gopal Rai has asked for an emergency meeting to be held by the Centre for states.

"There was also the effect of cracker bursting on Diwali but it's waning now. The effect of 'parali' burning, however, continues to worsen air quality in Delhi," Rai said in a press conference NDTV.