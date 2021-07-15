Zomato IPO: Short-Term Listing Gains or Long-Term Returns?

It may take around two to three years for the company to show significant numbers on the profitability. If you see other such companies, for example Flipkart or Amazon, they are not focusing too much on the immediate profitability. But they are trying to build their platform for client traction and user experience. Once that is done, their platform can give returns over a period of time and there will be various ways to monetise it. Hence, at this stage, it would be more sensible to look at short-term opportunity and then as we gain further clarity, we can have our own view on it.