Yes Bank Added Over 90% of Bad Loans During First 9 Months of FY20

Of the gross bad loans on the books of Yes Bank at end of December 2019, the bulk of loans – Rs 30,447.97 crore – were categorised as sub-standard, meaning the payments towards principal and interest remained irregular or overdue for more than 90 days and were classified as bad for a period of 12 months from the date of NPA classification.

Loans of over Rs 9,300 crore were in the doubtful category, with Rs 7,904.49 crore falling into 'doubtful 1' list, Rs 829.07 crore 'doubtful 2' and Rs 573.75 crore classified as 'doubtful 3'.

Doubtful assets are bad loans that remain sub-standard for a period of more than 12 months.

The rest Rs 953.92 crore loans were in the 'loss' category. Loss category loans are identified as uncollectible, considered to be of little value as their continuance as a bankable asset is not warranted even if there may be some salvage or recovery value.

Standard assets are the performing assets/loans wherein the principal and interest payments are regular.

The bank witnessed withdrawals of over Rs 72,000 crore of deposits in the last six months.

The Reserve Bank had on March 5 superseded the board of Yes Bank due to its poor financial health and restricted withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account.