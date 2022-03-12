Why Did RBI Bar Paytm Bank From Taking on New Customers? Does This Impact Paytm?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, 11 March, directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd "to stop, with immediate effect, onboarding of new customers."

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

The RBI's direction prevents Paytm Payments Bank from taking on any new customers, though this can be allowed if the RBI grants them specific permission, after reviewing a report by specially appointed IT auditors.

The 'bank' has been directed to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive system audit of its IT system.

WHY HAS THE RBI IMPOSED THIS RESTRICTION?

The RBI's statement says that "This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the bank."

In October 2021, the RBI had slapped a Rs 1 crore penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for deficiencies in information filed for regulatory compliance.