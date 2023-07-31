What Is GST e-invoicing? Steps by Step Guide To Generate e-invoice on GST Portal

The Goods and Services Tax or GST e-invoice in India has been made mandatory to prevent tax evasion and allow an invoicing standard in the country. The main purpose of introducing the GST invoicing was to electronically validate all B2B transactions, and pre-populate the relevant information into the GST forms of taxpayers.

The generation of GST e-invoice was made mandatory October 20230 for all those businesses whose have an annual turnover of Rs 500 crore. Now from 1 August 2023, it is mandatory for businesses with aggregate turnover of Rs 5 crore or more to generate the GST e-invoice.

According to a tweet by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, "GST taxpayers whose aggregate turnover exceeds Rs 5 crore in any financial year, generating e-invoices for both supply of goods or services or both, or for exports will be mandatory from August 1."