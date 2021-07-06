Vistara 'Flexi' Fares: Avail Additional Services for an Extra Fee of Rs 499
Popular airline company Vistara has introduced changes in its 'freedom fares' scheme, which is effective from Tuesday, 6 July. The company has announced that it will offer 'Flexi’ fares at an extra fee of Rs 499 per sector, over standard fares.
Benefits of the scheme can be availed by customers travelling in economy and premium economy classes.
The additional fare will allow the customer to make unlimited free changes in the ticket up to 24 hours of departure, and also travel with additional 5 kg check-in baggage.
Earlier, economy class passengers had to pay Rs 999 to avail services such as one free change in the ticket up to 72 hours of departure, and travelling with additional 5 kg check-in baggage, reported Outlook.
The report further added that till now, premium economy passengers used to pay Rs 1,199 to avail services like additional 10 kg check-in luggage while travelling, and two free changes in the ticket up to 48 hours of departure.
The official press release reads that, "The introduction of these enhanced benefits comes directly in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, for passengers to have maximum flexibility and control on their travel plans."
Business class passengers can opt for flexi fares without any additional charges. "Business class customers opting for flexi fares at no extra fee will be able to make unlimited changes to their bookings up to 12 hours before departure," the company added.
