Vistara 'Flexi' Fares: Avail Additional Services for an Extra Fee of Rs 499

Popular airline company Vistara has introduced changes in its 'freedom fares' scheme, which is effective from Tuesday, 6 July. The company has announced that it will offer 'Flexi’ fares at an extra fee of Rs 499 per sector, over standard fares.

Benefits of the scheme can be availed by customers travelling in economy and premium economy classes.

The additional fare will allow the customer to make unlimited free changes in the ticket up to 24 hours of departure, and also travel with additional 5 kg check-in baggage.

Earlier, economy class passengers had to pay Rs 999 to avail services such as one free change in the ticket up to 72 hours of departure, and travelling with additional 5 kg check-in baggage, reported Outlook.