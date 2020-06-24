Uttar Pradesh Ration cards are official documents issued by Uttar Pradesh state government which are provided to households that are eligible to buy subsidised grains through the Public Distribution System (PDS) under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The ration cards are provided based on the total members in a family, and every category of a ration card determines a person’s entitlement to rationed goods.The cards are primarily used when purchasing subsidised food (wheat, rice, sugar and kerosene.) The card details also provide an important proof of identity and residence of the individual and is commonly used as an identity proof when applying for making a domicile certificate, birth certificate, voter ID card etc.Rations cards have historically been issued as printed booklets and contains all the financial information of a family. State governments have only recently started digitising the document. The switch to digital ration cards has not been done pan-India yet as the administration of these cards is handled by individual state governments.UP Ration Card TypesBPL cards (Below Poverty Line)These cards are given to those who live below the poverty line and have an annual income of less than Rs.10,000.APL cards (Above Poverty Line)APL cards are given to people who are above the poverty line and their annual income is above Rs.10,000.AAY cards (Antyodaya Anna Yojana)AAY ration cards are issued to individuals who do not have a stable source of income.Who Can Apply for a Ration Card?Any person permanently living in India who wants to have a ration card but,-He/She or some other person on his behalf, has not already applied or in possession of such a card.-He/She or any member of his family is not included in another ration card.Documents Required for Ration CardSurrender certificate/Deletion certificate/No card certificate if there is no previous family cardProof of identity and residenceA self-addressed and stamped postal cover or postcard.Three passports-sized photographsDetails about earlier applications and rejections (if applicable)Details of any LPG connectionMobile number/email idHow to Apply for Uttar Pradesh Ration Card?You can download and print your ration card application. You will find the form on the official website of the concerned authority.Visit the official website of the Food and Civil Supplies Department: fcs.up.gov.inOnce you reach the homepage, select “Download Forms”.From the dropdown list, click on “Application Forms”. You will see the links of application forms for urban and rural areas.Select your application form link. Now, the application form will appear.Download the application form.Print your form and fill in all the details.Submit the application at the regional CSC centre or Tehsil centre.(Any application form which has wrong or incomplete information will be rejected)How to Find Your Name in the UP Ration Card List 2020?1. Visit the official Food and Civil Services Department of Uttar Pradesh government website.2. Scroll down to Eligibility List of NFSA. Click on it and a new page with all the districts will open.3. Select your district from the list. For this example, we are choosing Agra.4. Select your distributor. Once you click on it, your name will be listed if you are eligible for the ration card.Ration Price in Uttar PradeshWheat: Rs 2 per kg.Rice: Rs 3 per kgSugar: Rs 13.50 per kg