US’ Silver Lake Acquires 1.75% Stake in Reliance’s Retail Arm

This is reportedly the second billion-dollar investment by Silver Lake in a Reliance Industries arm. Previously, the US company had invested USD 1.35 billion in Jio Platforms.

According to PTI, Silver Lake is the global leader in large-scale technology investing, with investments in Airbnb, Alibaba, Alphabet’s Verily and Waymo units, Dell Technologies and Twitter, among others.

Reliance may be looking to sell about 10 percent of Reliance Retail, as well, reported PTI. This comes a month after Reliance procured the retail and logistics business of Future Group for Rs 24,713.

Silver Lakes was also, according to PTI, the first US private equity firm to invest in Jio after Facebook took a 9.99 percent stake in the company.