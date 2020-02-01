New Simplified GST System From April 2020: FM’s Promise in Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, 1 February, reiterated her government’s promise to simplify and rationalise the goods and services tax (GST) structure from April 2020 for the benefit of traders across the country.

Presenting Budget 2020 in Parliament, Sitharaman said that the GST was a historic structural reform that “integrated the country economically”.

She added that since the GST was rolled out on 1 July 2017, an average household saves four percent in its monthly expense.