Uday Shankar to Step Down as Disney and Star India Chief

Uday Shankar is stepping down as President of Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman Star and Disney India, informed the company in a press-release.

He plans to pursue a high impact entrepreneurial endeavour, the press release stated.

Uday Shankar’s resignation will be effective from 31 December.

Until then, Shankar is expected to work closely with Rebecca Campbell, chairman of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment, in identifying his successor and ensuring a smooth transition.