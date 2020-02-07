QBiz: DoT Approves Tata-Airtel Merger; Cognizant CEO Steps Down

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices on Thursday, 6 February, said the Department of Telecom (DoT) has approved the merger of its consumer mobile business with Bharti Airtel.

Tata Teleservices listed arm said in a regulatory filing said the DoT through its letter dated 6 February 2020 has conveyed approval of the competent authority in DoT for taking on record demerger of consumer mobile business undertaking of the company into Bharti Airtel Limited (BAL).

(Source: Business Standard)