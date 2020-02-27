QBiz: Govt to Lift Ban on Onion Exports; Voda-Idea Seeks Relief

The government on Wednesday, 26 February, decided to lift the nearly six-month-old ban on export of onions in a bid to protect the interests of farmers as prices are likely to fall sharply due to bumper rabi crop.

Sources said the decision was taken at a meeting of a Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The lifting of ban would be effective once the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issues a notification in this regard. The GoM on Wednesday also deliberated on whether to reduce or scrap the Minimum Export Price (MEP) on onion to facilitate outbound shipments, the sources said.

(Source: Business Standard)