QBiz: US Now India’s Top Trading Partner; 28% GST on Lotteries

Lotteries will now attract a 28 percent uniform Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 1 March. This GST rate will be applicable to state-run and authorised lotteries from 1 March, according to a notification.

The GST Council, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, had in December last year decided to increase the rate as well as implement a single rate for lotteries. Buyers of tickets for lotteries would now have to shell out 28 percent.

According to the notification issued by the revenue department, the GST rate on the supply of lotteries has been amended to 14 percent and a similar percentage will be levied by the states. As a result, total GST on lotteries will increase to 28 percent.

(Source: Livemint)