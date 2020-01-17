QBiz: Blow to Airtel, Vodafone Idea; Adani Firm Under CBI Scanner

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 16 January, dismissed pleas, including those of Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd, to review its earlier judgment that had asked telecom operators to pay more than Rs1 trillion of dues to the government.

Bharti Airtel, which has to pay Rs 35,586 crore to the government by 24 January, and Vodafone Idea, which owes the government Rs 50,000 crore, said they were evaluating filing curative petitions.

The court’s refusal to review its order is the latest setback for the telecom operators, which have reported record losses in the September quarter and are struggling under mountains of debt. Without any relief from the courts, the operators will now have to ensure that they pay the dues in about a week or seek urgent help from the government.

(Source: Livemint)