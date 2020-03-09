QBiz: ED Arrests Yes Bank Founder; 3 Infosys Employees Held

The arrest of Yes Bank Ltd co-founder Rana Kapoor by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday lends credence to allegations of kickbacks and round-tripping of funds by Kapoor.

The primary allegation against Kapoor is related to Doit Urban Ventures, a company belonging to his family. The company received ₹600 crore from Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) allegedly in return for Yes Bank not labelling loans to DHFL as non-performing assets (NPAs).

(Source: Livemint)