QBiz: Markets Rebound; Delhi, Mumbai Prepare for Lockdown

India’s political and commercial capitals prepared for an imminent near-total lockdown beginning Friday as the number of infections from the coronavirus pandemic raced past the 200 mark and the global death toll crossed 10,000.

The Maharashtra government ordered a shutdown in Mumbai and other cities, as the number of Covid-19 infections continued to rise sharply in the state. “We have decided to shut down all non-essential services in Mumbai Metropolitan region as well as Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur till the end of this month...Grocery, milk shops, and banks will be functioning," said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said; “We had contained it so far. There has been no community spread, but we need to keep it like that. We need to take necessary precaution."

(Source: Livemint)