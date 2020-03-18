QBiz: Yes Bank Shares Surge; Top 3 IT Firms Lose $31 Bn in 2 Weeks

Yes Bank Ltd’s chief executive officer-designate Prashant Kumar said that there is enough liquidity to meet any requirement when the bank resumes normal operations at 6 pm on Wednesday, 18 March.

Addressing reporters a day before the lifting of a moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Kumar also said that he is confident that Yes Bank customers will not rush to withdraw or shift their funds to other banks.

“We have done extensive analytics about customer behaviour. We have seen that only one-third of customers have withdrawn Rs 50,000 during the moratorium period. That is a huge comfort. They don’t have any apprehension or feel the need to withdraw or shift money more than is required in the normal course of business. Last four days, we have seen higher inflows than outflows," he said.

(Source: Livemint)