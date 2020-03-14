QBiz: CBI Books Yes Bank Founder; Dearness Allowance Hiked by 4%

The CBI on Friday booked YES Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor and Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar, besides Bliss Abode Pvt Ltd, among others, in a fresh case of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and “illegal gratification in lieu of favours extended in connection with official work".

The case relates to the sale of a bungalow at Amrita Shergill Marg in Delhi, which was owned by Avantha Reality Ltd, but was later obtained allegedly through illegal gratification by Kapoor at a cheap rate to settle a loan taken by Avantha Reality from YES Bank.

(Source: Livemint)