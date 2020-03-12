QBiz: Yes Bank Founder Back in ED Custody; RIL Shares Surge 6%

Yes Bank Ltd’s co-founder Rana Kapoor, who is facing allegations of money laundering, has blamed his successor and former managing director and chief executive officer Ravneet Gill for the bank’s downfall.

“The new management under Ravneet Gill made false statements abundantly and ... those are the lies which ruined the bank, the bank I built. On the basis of that, all of this was triggered," Kapoor said. “Go and talk to Ravneet Gill," he added.

(Source: Livemint)