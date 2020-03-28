QBiz: RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 75 bps; Moratorium on Loan Payments

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday came out all guns blazing to arrest a potential slowdown caused by coronavirus (COVID-19), lowering the policy repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 percent, and telling all banks and housing finance companies not to take instalments on term loans for three months.

“Given the COVID-19 stress, the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) advanced their 31 March -3 April meetings to 24, 26 and 27 March, and voted 4:2 to cut the policy repo rate to 4.4 percent,” said Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, who addressed the media through video streaming.

External members Chetan Ghate and Pami Dua voted for a 50-basis-point cut, while others, including Das, favoured 75 basis points.

(Source: Business Standard)