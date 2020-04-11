QBiz: GST Collections May Fall; Ex-RBI Guv on IMF’s Advisory Body

With the lockdown hitting transactions as well as tax payments by businesses in the last week of March, the government’s gross GST revenue in April could fall as much as 30-40% of the average monthly revenue collections achieved in FY20, which was around Rs 1 lakh crore, analysts said. Large companies, especially from the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment, are likely to rescue the mop-up to some extent, they added.

The situation could persist in April too, hitting May collections. Currently, collections are only a fifth of normal, a state government functionary told FE.

FMCG firms have seen minimal impact on sales and would also file monthly returns before the original deadline of 20 April, even though firms above Rs 5-crore turnover have been provided with an additional 15-day period for compliance, sources involved with compliance at some of these companies said. Besides, other major conglomerates with group companies that have managed to escape much harm are likely to contribute as well.

