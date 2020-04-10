QBiz: RBI Says Coronavirus Hangs Over Future Like a Spectre & More

The outlook for the Indian economy has been drastically altered by the coronavirus outbreak, the central bank said in its biannual monetary policy report, without specifying how fast it expects the country to grow, but added that its forecast would depend on the intensity, duration and spread of the pandemic.

The pandemic is ravaging the world at a time the Indian economy was showing incipient signs of a recovery, but COVID-19 now “hangs over the future, like a spectre," the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday, 9 April.

(Source: Livemint)