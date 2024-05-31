Top 10 Richest Persons in the World: Elon Musk at Rank 1; No Indian in the List

Richest Persons in the World: After surpassing Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk is leading the Forbes Real Time Billionaires list with a net worth of $210.7 B, and is currently richest person in the world. He is closely followed by Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $201.0 B and $197.4 B respectively, both of them are placed at second and third position in the Richest Persons in the World list.

Elon Musk, who is now the richest person in the world is the CEO of many leading companies in the world, including Tesla and SpaceX. He made headlines in October 2022 when he acquired Twitter (currently known as X) for $44 billion. According to reports, a major portion of Elon Musk's wealth is due to the success of Tesla. Tesla is an electric car manufacturing company while as SpaceX is a space exploration company.