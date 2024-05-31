Top 10 Richest Persons in the World: Elon Musk at Rank 1; No Indian in the List

Richest Persons in the World: After surpassing Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk is leading the Forbes Real Time Billionaires list with a net worth of $210.7 B, and is currently richest person in the world. He is closely followed by Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $201.0 B and $197.4 B respectively, both of them are placed at second and third position in the Richest Persons in the World list.
Elon Musk, who is now the richest person in the world is the CEO of many leading companies in the world, including Tesla and SpaceX. He made headlines in October 2022 when he acquired Twitter (currently known as X) for $44 billion. According to reports, a major portion of Elon Musk's wealth is due to the success of Tesla. Tesla is an electric car manufacturing company while as SpaceX is a space exploration company.
The list of richest people in the world released by Forbes as 'Forbes billionaires list' changes in real time and therefore the position of billionaires keeps on changing daily and monthly. This list is dynamic and subject to change based on an individual's net worth and the performance of their assets.
Let us check out the current list of top 10 richest persons in the world on 31 May 2024 below.
Latest List of Top 10 Richest People in the World 2024
According to the Forbes’ Real-Time billionaire rankings, here's the latest list of the World's Top 10 richest persons along with their total net worth on Friday, 31 May 2024.
Elon Musk ($210.7 billion net worth).
Bernard Arnault & family ($201.0 billion net worth).
Jeff Bezos ($197.4 billion net worth).
Mark Zuckerberg ($163.9 billion net worth).
Larry Ellison ($146.2 billion net worth)
Larry Page ($142.6 billion net worth)
Sergey Brin ($136.6 billion net worth)
Warren Buffett ($134.9 billion net worth)
Bill Gates ($128.6 billion net worth)
Steve Ballmer ($123.1 billion net worth)
