Top 10 Richest Persons in the World 2024: Bernard Arnault at Rank 1; Full List

Bernard Arnault is once again the richest person in the world with a net worth of $221.5 billion. He is closely followed by Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk with a respective net worth of $200.3 B and $191.2 B, both are placed at second and third positions in the Forbes’ billionaire list.

The world's richest people are listed on Forbes billionaires list, which is updated monthly based on each person's total net worth. This list is dynamic and subject to change based on an individual's net worth and the performance of their assets. Here is the April 2024 list of the top 10 richest people in the world, as it is every month.