TiE Global Summit: 250+ Investors Meet Entrepreneurs on 8 December

Social-distancing norms helped governments world over keep the spread of the pandemic in check, but they proved unforeseeably detrimental to businesses.

After ten months of pandemic casting its shadows on humanity and plunging most economies into near depression, major news developments around coronavirus vaccines come with a glimmer of hope for the world. The business community expects the world to open soon, but it won’t be business as usual, like the pre-COVID times. A fool-proof vaccine is yet to be developed and vaccination of a large enough population to create global herd immunity could take several years.

The economy is undergoing a staggered, slow pace, U-shaped recovery – still far away from presenting an ideal situation to entrepreneurs. Social-distancing norms may not be as strict as they were in the first half of the year, but second and third waves of coronavirus cases are forcing countries to go back to lockdowns.

In all this chaos, the humble entrepreneur asks – Will there be a solution to it?