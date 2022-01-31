ADVERTISEMENT

Tax Collection — Feat for Modi Govt, Burden for People: Rahul on Economic Survey

"They (Modi government) see only their wealth, not the pain of the people," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

The Quint
Published
Business
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi</p></div>
i

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, 31 January, said that high tax collection is a big achievement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, while the same tax is a burden for the people in the country.

Rahul Gandhi's comment comes in the aftermath of the Economic Survey report that was tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Monday, and a day before the release of the Union Budget 2022.

"The people of the country are troubled by the burden of tax collection, whereas for the Modi government, earning this tax is a big achievement. There is a difference of point of view - they see only their wealth, not the pain of the people"
Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader
Also Read

Budget 2022: Will Modi Govt Address Issues Plaguing India’s Farmers?

Budget 2022: Will Modi Govt Address Issues Plaguing India’s Farmers?
ADVERTISEMENT

The survey noted that GST mop up was consistently above the Rs 1 lakh-crore mark since July 2021. Meanwhile, Gross tax revenue was up 50 percent Y-o-Y during April-November 2021.

The Economic Survey is the annual report card of India's economic achievements and provides new estimates. As per the survey, India is slated to see a growth of 8 percent to 8.5 percent in the upcoming fiscal year (starting April 2022).

Also Read

Budget 2022: Can Modi Govt Balance Politics & Economy Ahead of Elections?

Budget 2022: Can Modi Govt Balance Politics & Economy Ahead of Elections?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT