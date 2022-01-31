Tax Collection — Feat for Modi Govt, Burden for People: Rahul on Economic Survey
"They (Modi government) see only their wealth, not the pain of the people," Rahul Gandhi alleged.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, 31 January, said that high tax collection is a big achievement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, while the same tax is a burden for the people in the country.
Rahul Gandhi's comment comes in the aftermath of the Economic Survey report that was tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Monday, and a day before the release of the Union Budget 2022.
"The people of the country are troubled by the burden of tax collection, whereas for the Modi government, earning this tax is a big achievement. There is a difference of point of view - they see only their wealth, not the pain of the people"Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader
The survey noted that GST mop up was consistently above the Rs 1 lakh-crore mark since July 2021. Meanwhile, Gross tax revenue was up 50 percent Y-o-Y during April-November 2021.
The Economic Survey is the annual report card of India's economic achievements and provides new estimates. As per the survey, India is slated to see a growth of 8 percent to 8.5 percent in the upcoming fiscal year (starting April 2022).
