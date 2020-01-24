Tata-Mistry Case: SC Stays NCLAT Order Dismissing RoC Petition

The Supreme Court on Friday, 24 January, stayed the order of appellate tribunal NCLAT, which had dismissed the plea of Registrar of Companies seeking modification of its verdict in the Tata-Cyrus Mistry case.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, agreed to hear the appeal of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL) and issued notice to the parties concerned.

The apex court said it would hear the matter along with the main plea filed by Tata Sons against the verdict of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

TSPL challenged the 18 December decision of NCLAT, which gave a big relief to Cyrus Investment Pvt Ltd and Mistry, restoring him as the executive chairman of TSPL.