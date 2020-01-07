SC Rejects Plea Challenging Refund of Rs 104 Cr By TDSAT to RCom
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 7 January rejected the Centre's plea challenging Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal’s (TDSAT) order directing refund of around Rs 104 crore to Reliance Communication.
TDSAT had on 21 December 2018, directed the Centre to return around Rs 104 crore after encashing bank guarantee of Rs 908 crore against spectrum charges of Rs 774 crore.
The Department of Telecom has already adjusted Rs 30.33 crore.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)