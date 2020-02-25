Markets Open Higher: Sensex Up 0.12 % to 40,414; Nifty at 11,851

Recovering from the second-worst fall of the year, Indian equity indices opened higher on Tuesday, 25 February.

While the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.12 percent to 40,414, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.16 percent to 11,851. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index rose 0.28 percent.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar, with the home currency appreciating as much as 0.2 percent to 71.84 against the greenback.