Sensex Tanks Nearly 500 Points, Nifty Falls to 11,923.85

Sensex tanked 494.83 pts to 40,675.29 in opening session while Nifty plummeted 157 points to 11,923.85 on Monday, 24 February, PTI reported.

Acording to BloombergQuint (BQ), the market breadth was tilted in favour of sellers.

About 559 stocks declined and 319 shares advanced on National Stock Exchange. All the 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE traded lower, led by the NSE Nifty Metal Index’s 2.9 percent fall, BQ reported.