SP Group Formally Seeks Separation From Tata Group in SC

SP Group has formally sought separation from Tata in the Supreme Court and argued that Tata Sons is effectively a two-group company. The Tata Group comprises Tata Trusts, Tata family members and Tata companies holding (81.6 percent) of the equity share capital, and the Mistry family owning the balance 18.37 percent.

Tata Sons is a core investment company and is the holding company for the Tata Group and its value arises from its stake in listed equities, non-listed equities, the Brand, cash balances and immovable assets.

The value of 18.37 percent stake of the SP Group in Tata Sons is more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore.