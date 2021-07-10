Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Tranche 4 to Open from 12 July: Check Issue Price

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, 9 July released the issue price of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series IV. The fourth tranche of this scheme, run by Government of India, will begin from 12 July.

Subscription for the same will open for a period of five days, i.e., from 12 to 16 July. During this period, resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions can purchase the bonds. The price issued for fourth tranche is Rs 4,807 per gram of gold.

"The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA)] for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period, i.e. July 07, July 08 and July 09, 2021 works out to Rs 4,807," reads the official notification.