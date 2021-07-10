Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Tranche 4 to Open from 12 July: Check Issue Price
Subscription for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme will open from 12 to 16 July.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, 9 July released the issue price of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series IV. The fourth tranche of this scheme, run by Government of India, will begin from 12 July.
Subscription for the same will open for a period of five days, i.e., from 12 to 16 July. During this period, resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions can purchase the bonds. The price issued for fourth tranche is Rs 4,807 per gram of gold.
"The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA)] for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period, i.e. July 07, July 08 and July 09, 2021 works out to Rs 4,807," reads the official notification.
Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22: Discount
Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided that the issue price of the Gold Bonds will be Rs 50 per gram less for those who subscribe online and pay through digital mode. Therefore, the investors using digital mode to make payments for the purchase of bonds will get it for Rs 4,757 per gram of gold.
The Bonds will be sold through Scheduled Commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges, i.e., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.